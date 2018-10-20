This week, we feature outspoken columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, Gene and Kirk began by repeating their usual complaints about Skype glitches before exploring such topics as Kirk’s problems with the Apple Stores in the UK, which aren’t rated terribly high for customer service. Kirk also reveals what iPhone he might end up purchasing from the new lineup introduced in September. With an Apple media event set for October 30, 2018, in Brooklyn, NY, Gene and Kirk wonder whether the conventional wisdom that new iPads and Macs will be introduced is correct. Is it even possible that Apple might provide a brief preview of the new Mac Pro that has been promised for 2019?



You’ll also hear from commentator Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, Gene and Jeff catch up briefly on pop culture lore, focusing on super heroes. Did the less-than-successful “Justice League,” signal the beginning of the end for the efforts of DC Comics to match Marvel in producing blockbuster films? What about the apparent cutback in schedules of some of their titles, and will DC Comics expand its focus on super hero TV shows on The CW network? In talking about the Apple media event, Jeff suggests that only the iPad will be introduced, and that any new Macs to be launched this fall will be heralded by nothing more than a press release. What about new reports that Apple plans to ditch Intel processors in 2020 and 2021 and install its own A-series processors on new Macs? What will the possible impact be?