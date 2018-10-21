Gene and Randall present a return visit from the one and only Red Pill Junkie (Miguel Romero). On this episode, RPJ will discuss his recent article, “Man Overboard: One Year After Its Launch, To the Stars Academy’s Financial Situation Remains Stuck on the Ground,” which appeared in the Daily Grail. In late 2017, we learned of a Pentagon UFO study, covered by the likes of The New York Times and the Washington Post. There was great hope that the subject would finally be taken seriously by the mainstream media and science. But has the effort, spearheaded by rock and roller Tom DeLonge, stalled after the initial onrush of publicity? RPJ explores this and other paranormal research topics.