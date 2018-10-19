3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Caputo - Former Trump Campaign Advisor talks Jobs over Mobs and Mid-Term Enthusiasm



9:32-9:42a ET - Dean Sell - Sight & Sound Theatres has teamed up with Virgil Films & Entertainment to release the filmed version of their original stage production MOSES. Sight & Sounds Brand Director tells us all about it



9:46-9:58a ET - Erin Hawley - Author and mom, talks about how caring for young children is tough work. With every diaper changed, carpool driven, and sibling squabble solved, moms often feel a loss of identity as women, wives, and most importantly – beloved children of God.



10:06-10:29a ET - Stephen Strang - CEO of Charisma Media and founder of Charisma magazine discusses his soon to be released book, Trump Aftershock - The President's Seismic Impact on Culture and Faith in America



10:32-10:42a ET - Trae Bodge - Lifestyle & Parenting expert is back to discuss smart shopping strategies and share some of the hottest toys on wheels.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dale Bellis - Founder and Chairman of Liberty HealthShare details the benefits of sharing medical expenses and working with your own doctor with the bureaucrats.



11:06-11:29a ET - Daniel Flynn - Author of Cult City: Jim Jones, Harvey Milk, and 10 Days that Shook San Francisco remembers 40 years ago



11:46-11:58a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - What Kavanaugh’s Past Means to Your Son’s Future. The award-winning international bestselling author discusses.





