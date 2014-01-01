3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sheriff David Clarke - America’s Sheriff has some straight talk re: Law & Order, Mob Rule, Antifa and Dems Derangement Syndrome



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Brian Kilmeade - Best-selling author Fox TV & Radio host is back to share about Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans that includes an unreleased afterword. Comes out in paperback next week.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr John Zmirak - Sr Editor at the stream.org talks about The Clintons and the Midterms and whether there will be a “blue wave” this fall?



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Mike Moore - Former FBI, White House, DEA among many other Intel agencies talks about how he dismantled the FBI in his PJ’s.



11:32-11:42a ET - Danny Lipford & Chelsea Lipford Wolf - TV personality and Today’s Homeowner hosts are sharing some important home safety checks.



11:46-11:58a ET - Curt Mills - National Interest Reporter discusses the ramifications of the alleged death of an American Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi











