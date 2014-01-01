3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Busler - Bernie Sanders, Democratic Party Wants...America To Become Venezuela. Public policy analyst, economics expert and a professor of finance at Stockton University in New Jersey explains



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - The founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee discusses Trump Economy, Fed Raising rates and Mid-Terms.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Sebastian Gorka - internationally recognized authority on national security, strategy, and counterterrorism, and best-selling author talks about his new book, Why We Fight: Defeating America’s Enemies with No Apologies



10:32-10:42a ET - Joshua Zeichner - Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New Yorkdiscusses New Treatment Option For The Nearly 10 Million Americans Suffering From Excessive Underarm Sweating



10:46-10:58a ET - Deneen Borelli - American conservative author, columnist, and television personality says, The leftist media keeps doubling down on anti-Trump propaganda and Kanye comes to the White House.



11:06-11:29a ET - Raheel Raza - Clarion Project Advisory Board member, a founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement, and international human rights activist explains how Iran’s Mullahs Got Trumped.



11:32-11:58a ET - Don Moen- Beloved songwriter, worship leader and music executive with an international following, shares the story behind the award-winning hallmark song of his career in his new book, God Will Make a Way: Discovering His Hope in Your Story



