Missing Saudi Journalist, Another American Freed, & Mid-Term Projections

Missing Saudi Journalist, Another American Freed, & Mid-Term Projections
« on: Today at 09:33:26 AM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.comreviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from The Missing Saudi Journalist, Mid-Terms, & China Threats.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Kemp - The former NFL QB, speaker and trainer has a timely message for men in general and young men in particular and the leadership requirement for today.   

9:46-9:58a ET - Dr Carol Swain - Professor of Political Science and Professor of Law-Vanderbilt University Law School discusses her book, Debating Immigration.

10:06-10:29a ET - The Maria Espinoza - Yale Study Finds Number Of Illegals In USA Double Previous Estimate.  National Director of The Remembrance Project reports 

10:32-10:42a ET - Bobby Berk - Live On-Site From Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, New York City, the Celebrity Designer shares Tips On “Designing With The Senses”   

10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews First Man, Gosnell and Goosebumps 2 .

11:06-11:29aET - Steve Leder - Senior Rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, a synagogue in Los Angeles discusses our only hope to unite our country in the midst of seemingly insurmountable division.

11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Ramona Probasco - This is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a survivor of domestic violence who is also a certified counselor on the topic, shares that domestic abuse does not have to be the end of the story.


