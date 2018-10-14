Gene and Randall present a double header, first featuring Alejandro Rojas of OpenMinds.tv for a UFO update. He presents an update on the status of the James Fox UFO documentary formerly known as “701: The Movie,” plus the latest developments in UFO research that has garnered more attention by the mainstream media, along with plans for the 2019 International UFO Congress to be held near Scottsdale, AZ. You’ll also hear about the fascinating UFO culture from researcher Curtis Collins, who also covers the recently-formed Scientific Coalition for Ufology (SCU) of which Alejandro is a board member. Curt also expands the discussion about the participation of scientists in UFO research, which leads into this weekend’s episode of After The Paracast, an exclusive feature of The Paracast+.