3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Chris Garcia-CEO of Vicar Financial, Inc. and a former senior Trump official at the U.S. Commerce Department talks the Trump Economy, Small & Minority Business and China Trade Talks.



9:32-9:42a ET-Jordan Goodman-Stock Market sliding, mortgage rates on the climb and the start of a bullish new bond market. Is the Fed helping or hurting? America’s Money Answers Man discusses.



9:32-9:58a ET-Jeff Johnston-Why Is It Christians Are Being Perceived More and More As Haters? Issues Analyst at Focus on the Family shares.



10:06-10:29a ET-The Gosnell Movie Review-Whether you’re Pro-Life or Choice, you need to see this movie and decide for yourself. Some did and you’ll here from them as well.



10:32-10:42a ET- Alfredo Rodriguez-Learning English is a bridge to prosperity for many Latinos living in the United States. VP of DishLATINO discusses New, First-of-its-Kind Channel Dedicated to Teaching English as a Second Language



10:46-10:58a ET-Dr Alveda King-Farewell Ambassador, Welcome Justice. Plus what happened to civility? Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life discusses.



11:06-11:29aET- Danny Toma-State Dept Veteran Reveals the Truth About Trump's Foreign Policy. He shares evidence that the Trump Doctrine is working.



11:32-11:58a ET- Rich Donnelly- True, Inspiring Story: 'The Chicken' ran at midnight in '97 to win the World Series & provide a father with a miracle. Bring tissues.



