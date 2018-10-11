3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Dan Perkins - After Kavanaugh Loss, Will Democrats Put Down the Shovel? Author, columnist and political commentator discusses.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Herb London - The bitter battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court has exacerbated the nation’s political divide and left many Americans emotionally raw. It’s also given new definition to the high stakes of November’s election.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Srinivasa Raja - More than 25 million Americans suffer from daily chronic pain. New treatment options for pain are needed to reduce the number of people exposed to the risks of opioids.



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Kavanaugh Takeaways from Last Week and the “Reckless Unhingement” of the Left, Pelosi, Hillary and Holder. The Stream’s Senior Editor asks, where’s their civility?



11:06-11:29aET - David Limbaugh - The #1 National Bestselling Author talks about his new book, Jesus Is Risen, Paul and the Early Church



11:32-11:58a ET - Gerry Cooney - In 1982 Holmes vs Cooney Was The Richest Fight Ever in Boxing History. We’ll remember then and now with The Great White Hope, as Don King labeled him.