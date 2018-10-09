3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - National recognized legal commentator, and co-chair of the Project 21 National Advisory Board analyzes the Kavanaugh divide and mid-terms.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and Co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses the current “Mob Rule” of today versus protests by the Tea Party.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - The Left’s response to the Kavanaugh confirmation adds more to the division of our country and the breakdown of the rule of law, says the New York Times best-selling author, and law professor



10:06-10:29a ET - Rabbi Steve Leder - Senior Rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, a synagogue in Los Angeles discusses our only hope to unite our country after the Kavanaugh confirmation.



10:32-10:42a ET - Katherine Bruce - For more than 20 years, Cotton Inc’s Lifestyle Monitor™ survey has monitored consumer behavior and preferences to analyze the what, why, and how surrounding our holiday shopping methods.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jack Owens - Former FBI official: Here’s how I would investigate the Kavanaugh allegations.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dan Gainor - VP of Business & Culture for Media Research Center discusses Google exec and Big Tech‘s overall treatment of conservatism



11:46-11:58a ET - Anthony Losquadro - Circumcision Rates Drop Sharply In The US - Why Are Men Opting Out? Founder and Director of Intaction gives children a voice over their body autonomy, and awareness on the importance of an intact body



