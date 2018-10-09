3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN Commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses the Justice Kavanaugh affect, Trump Economy and Mid-Terms.



9:32-9:42a ET - John Tamny - Despite What Central Bankers Believe, It's Not All About Them explains Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Raheel Raza - Clarion Project Advisory Board member, a founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement, and international human rights activist explains how Iran’s Mullahs Got Trumped.



10:32-10:42a ET - Russ Schrader - Executive Director, National Cyber Security Alliance discusses how working together we can improve and protect our nation’s online infrastructure



10:46-10:58a ET - Dale Bellis - Founder and Chairman of Liberty HealthShare details the benefits of sharing medical expenses and working with your own doctor with the bureaucrats.



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Stumo - Chief Executive Officer of the Coalition for a Prosperous America responds to Trade Agreement between US, Mexico, and Canada



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committeetalks USMCA trade agreement with Mexico & Canada, plus Amazon boosts wages



11:46-11:58a ET - Dr John Huber - 'Lawnmower Parents' Take Over From 'Helicopter Moms' As The New Generation Aim To Shield Their Children From Adversity, says the Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health.



