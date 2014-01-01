3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson forMediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Justice Kavanaugh Response to Mid-Terms. Did Dems Woke GOP?



9:32-9:58a ET - Rich Donnelly - True, Inspiring Story: 'The Chicken' ran at midnight in '97 to win the World Series & provide a father with a miracle. Bring tissues.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks about the history of Columbus Day.



10:32-10:42a ET - David Shurna & Kathy Martinez - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. No Barriers USA executive director & Wells Fargo Disability & Accessibility Strategy manager discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture andPluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Venom and Free Solo



11:06-11:29a ET - Jason Yates - CEO of My Faith Votes asks, Is Your Church Ready To Vote?



11:32-11:58a ET - Danette Crawford - Limitless Thinking, Limitless Living is perfect for those seeking a world-changing, life-making perspective in their lives, as shared by this powerful international evangelist, author, speaker, and TV host.