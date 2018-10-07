Gene and Randall present Paul Kingsbury is a Professor of Geography at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada. In 2015 Paul succeeded in winning a four-year SSHRC (Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council) Insight Grant for a project called: “Situating the Growth of Paranormal Investigation Cultures: A Critical Study of the Lived Spaces of Organizations and Conferences.” That’s right folks, a bona fide University professor who thinks the cultural aspects of the paranormal are worthy of serious academic study. During this interview, you’ll learn how Paul became immersed in a number of areas of paranormal research, including crop circles, Bigfoot, UFOs and more.