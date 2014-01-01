3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Danny Toma-State Dept Veteran Reveals the Truth About Trump's Foreign Policy. He shares evidence that the Trump Doctrine is working.



9:32-9:42a ET-Jenny Beth Martin-President and Co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses the latest on Judge Kavanaugh and what this could mean for our politics going forward.



9:46-9:58a ET-James Hirsen-Crowdfunding and the Hidden Digital Danger, Dr Ford, Case in Point, says the New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor



10:06-10:29a ET- David Limbaugh-The #1 National Bestselling Author talks about his new book, Jesus Is Risen, Paul and the Early Church



10:32-10:42a ET-Alison Jacobson-The Safety Mom shares How Tech Can Increase Independence For Aging Population And Create Peace Of Mind For Families



10:46-10:58a ET- Andrea Kaye-She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET- Brigitte Gabriel- NY Times best-selling author, leading expert on global Islamic terrorism and Chairman of ACT! for America discusses her new book, ‘Rise: In Defense of Judeo-Christian Values and Freedom’



11:32-11:58a ET-Mark Driscol-'Spirit-Filled Jesus' Helps

Christians Plug into Power of the Holy Spirit. The Jesus-following, mission-leading, church-serving, people-loving, Bible-preaching pastor and the author of many books talks.







