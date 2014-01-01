3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - Yale Study Finds Number Of Illegals In USA Double Previous Estimate. National Director of The Remembrance Project reports



9:32-9:42a ET - Matt Taylor - Director of The Creepy Line film talks about Google’s business model of mass surveillance and reveals explosive new research into the manipulation effects of the search engine.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Ken Barnes - Make America Good Again? Economist, historian, and author says ‘good,’ not great will do the trick. What does he mean?



10:32-10:42a ET - Laura Adams - Personal finance expert and award-winning author has some great advice for millions of American workers who are signing up for or updating their employee benefits.



10:46-10:58a ET - Shawn Carney -



11:06-11:29a ET - Ed Stetzer - Executive director of the Billy Graham Center discusses his new book, Christians in the Age of Outrage.;



11:32-11:42a ET - Jennie Finch - A Softball Pitching Legend Shares her Emotional Story & Why She’s Teaming with Mizuno & Fleet Feet for PROJECT ZERO Breast Cancer Awareness



11:46-11:58a ET - Michael Sokolove - Bestselling author shares the astonishing inside story of the epic corruption scandal that has rocked the NCAA and exposed the rot and hypocrisy at the heart of big-time college sports in his new book, The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino

