9:06-9:28a ET-Megan Barth-The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Kavanaugh FBI Investigation, and Rosenstein’s Future



9:32-9:58a ET-Dr Warren Farrell-What Kavanaugh’s Past Means to Your Son’s Future. The award-winning international bestselling author discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET- Frank Miniter-Author of Kill Big Brother, a novel that shows how we can keep our freedom in this digital age talks about his new book Spies in Congress: Inside the Democrats’ Covered-Up Cyber Scandal.



10:32-10:42a ET-Antigone Davis & Collin Robinson-Raising kids in a digital world brings a wave of challenges, from online safety and bullying to digital literacy and many families can use help navigating conversations with their kids around tech



10:46-10:58a ET- Bob Waliszewski-Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Night School, Little Women and Smallfoot.



11:06-11:29a ET- Fiorella Nash- Researcher and writer for the London-based Society for the Protection of Unborn Children discusses her book, The Abolition of Woman: How Radical Feminism Is Betraying Women.



11:32-11:58aET-James Robbins-“First they came for the Confederate monuments,” but who knows where progressive efforts to erase history will end? The author of Erasing America: Losing Our Future By Destroying Our Past.

