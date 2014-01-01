3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Caputo - Former Trump campaign communications advisor responds to the Kavanaugh Ford hearing.



9:32-9:42a ET - Pastor John Hagee - From New York Times best-selling author comes Earth’s Last Empire: The Final Game of Thrones, a can’t-put-down book that brings the Bible to vivid life as it reveals God’s hand in human history, and His plans for the future.



9:46-9:58a ET - Erin Smalley - According to Pew Research, moms spend more than 14 hours per week caring for their children, while dads spend closer to eight.Program Manager of Marriage Ministries at Focus on the Family discusses



10:06-10:29a ET - John Stonestreet - It’s not a matter of if your church and pastor will face these kinds of questions. It’s a matter of when. We Can’t Chose Between Truth & Love. President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host shares.



10:32-10:42a ET - Paul Walsh - The Weather Channel’s New App Alerts Users to Personalized Information Including Cold & Flu Statistics. Director of Weather Strategy, IBM Global Business Services/The Weather Company explains



10:46-10:58a ET - Mark Meckler - Tea Party Pioneer and co-founder discusses November Midterms, Doubts Blue Wave Tea Party



11:06-11:58a ET - Bill Salus - The bestselling author and prophecy expert discusses his new book, The NEXT PROPHECIES that will happen soon after The NOW PROPHECIES and the stage is presently being set for their fulfillment!



