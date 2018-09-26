3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - President and Founder of Understanding The Threat and former FBI agent talks about the loss of credibility in the Agency, Kavanaugh and current threats to our American way of life.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses support for Kavanaugh the MSM is not reporting on and Rosenstein should have resigned long ago



9:46-9:458a ET - John Zmirak - The senior editor at the Stream.org has the latest on the Brett Kavanaugh attacks.



10:06-10:29a ET - Christine Flowers - 'Strong women demand respect, weak women demand empathy' says attorney, columnist, knitter, and most importantly, loving aunt.



10:32-10:24a ET - Dr Meredith Williams McKiernan & Sims Corbett - Are calling all seniors to get up and get active for the health of it.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bradley Birzer - His new book, In Defense of Andrew Jackson reveals a radically new but historically accurate perspective on our 7th president, and is one of the most insightful works to positively compare Pres Trump to this infamous figure!



11:32-11:58a ET - Andrew Gross - The author of the NINE New York Times bestsellers discusses his new book, Button Man-A family novel revealing the inside New York´s Jewish Mob.



