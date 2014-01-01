3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.comreviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Kavanaugh Ford hearing, and Rosenstein secret recording?



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - What Kavanaugh’s Past Means to Your Son’s Future. The award-winning international bestselling author discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Steve Hilton - The elites still can't believe Donald Trump won or that Britain voted for Brexit. But what’s next for the populist revolution and for the people who believe in it? Author of Positive Populism and host of "The Next Revolution" on Fox News reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Terri Gleason - To commemorate September as Healthy Aging Month, Director of Clinical Science Research and Development at the VA talks about how VA Research is contributing to ways that increase healthy aging for Veterans and other Americans.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews The House with a Clock in Its Walls.



11:06-11:29a ET - Aric Almarola & Marty Smith - From prepping for a busy race day to making sure your body is properly fueled all day long, the driver and sports analyst want to help you ignite your energy and keep it aflame all day.



11:19-11:29a ET - Pastor John Hagee - From New York Times best-selling author comes Earth’s Last Empire: The Final Game of Thrones, a can’t-put-down book that brings the Bible to vivid life as it reveals God’s hand in human history, and His plans for the future.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jack Owens - Former FBI Agent: The Cold War Never Ended. His expertise in dealing with the GRU was the foundation for his novel about the assassination of President Kennedy.



