This week we return to cybersecurity with Carlos Perez, principal consultant and head of APT (advanced persistent threat) research at TrustedSec. Carlos is tasked with investigating the latest hacking techniques and tools being used by sophisticated cyber-criminals from around the world. As part of his work, he also trains the DoD’s “hunt teams” known as Cyber Protection Units, or CPTs, which are like the rapid response teams for national security cyber incidents. The CPTs are flown out on C130s. There will also be a heavy focus on common sense security tips that you can use to help protect yourself from online danger.



In a special encore segment, you’ll also hear from industry expert Stephen Baker, Vice President for Industry Analysis at the NPD Group. Stephen will discuss Apple sales, particularly the saturation of the smartphone market. What about those outrageous claims that the iPhone X was a miserable failure, and that suppliers had received reduced orders from Apple even though sales hit record levels? Stephen will also talk about the state of the PC market, including the recent drop in Mac sales. Gene and Stephen discuss the prospects for the HomePod, which hasn’t been a big seller, and set-top streamers from Apple, Amazon and Roku. Is it true that Apple TV sales are much lower than the others? What about the efforts to move more product by offering an Apple TV with special sign-up offers from AT&T’s DirecTV Now, and reports that Charter, one of the larger cable companies in the U.S., will be offering Apple TV. Gene wonders if we even need one of these devices with more and more TVs offering a decent collection of “smart” features.