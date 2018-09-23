Gene and Randall present paranormal investigator Clarissa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators (CCPI). Its purpose is to provide genuine help to those frightened by a potential paranormal experience. Since its inception, the CCPI has grown to include dedicated members that conduct thorough and professional investigations. Known simply as “Fearless Leader” to the CCPI team, Clarissa takes a scientific and refreshingly skeptical approach to her research and created the popular “Phantom Hitchhiker Project.” She is also the author of six books covering a wide range of paranormal subjects that include “Debunking Common Paranormal Myths: Exploring Psychosomatic Pareidolia.”