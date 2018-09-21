3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - The Mishandling of the Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation. Former constitutional law professor, recognized legal commentator and co-chair of the Project 21 Advisory Board discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Kendra Arnold - Watchdog FACT Asks for DOJ Probe of Groups Trying to Bribe Sen. Collins re: Kavanaugh Vote. The chief counsel for FACT reports



9:46-9:58a ET - George Stahnke - The Focus on the Family counselor talks about The Power of Forgiveness.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - President Orders Probe Document Declassifications: Surveillance application, & Comey texts reports FBI, FISA and Tech analyst.



10:32-10:42a ET - Craig Chapman - The Vice President of Mortgage Sales and Development at PenFed Credit Union says you still can own your dream home.



10:46-10:58a ET - Russ Jones - Update from the Values Voters Summit in DC happening through the weekend. 25-year award-winning journalist, correspondent, media analyst, and media consultant reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Steven Mosher - Author of The Bully of Asia, just wrote that Pope Francis is about to severely add to the persecution of Chinese Catholics.



11:32-11:58a ET - Karen Kataline - It’s time for Conservatives to be the Adults in the Room on #MeToo so says thecommentator, columnist & talk show host





