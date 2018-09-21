« previous next »
Mishandling of Kavanaugh Hearing, Senator Collins Bribe & Power of Forgiveness

Mishandling of Kavanaugh Hearing, Senator Collins Bribe & Power of Forgiveness
September 21, 2018, 09:28:27 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - The Mishandling of the Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation. Former constitutional law professor, recognized legal commentator and co-chair of the Project 21 Advisory Board discusses

9:32-9:42a ET - Kendra Arnold - Watchdog FACT Asks for DOJ Probe of Groups Trying to Bribe Sen. Collins re: Kavanaugh Vote.  The chief counsel for FACT reports

9:46-9:58a ET - George Stahnke - The Focus on the Family counselor talks about The Power of Forgiveness.

10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - President Orders Probe Document Declassifications: Surveillance application, & Comey texts reports FBI, FISA and Tech analyst.

10:32-10:42a ET - Craig Chapman - The Vice President of Mortgage Sales and Development at PenFed Credit Union says you still can own your dream home.

10:46-10:58a ET - Russ Jones - Update from the Values Voters Summit in DC happening through the weekend. 25-year award-winning journalist, correspondent, media analyst, and media consultant reports.

11:06-11:29a ET - Steven Mosher - Author of The Bully of Asia, just wrote that Pope Francis is about to severely add to the persecution of Chinese Catholics.

11:32-11:58a ET - Karen Kataline - It’s time for Conservatives to be the Adults in the Room on #MeToo so says thecommentator, columnist & talk show host




