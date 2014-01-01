3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Carol Swain - Professor of Political Science and Professor of Law-Vanderbilt University Law School reviews the The Kavanaugh controversy and why it’s unfair for everyone.



9:32-9:58a ET-Tina Marie Griffin- The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Bona - Author the Liberty Book and host of the weekly radio broadcast, The Story of Liberty discusses Kavanaugh and the battle for conservatism and our liberty.



10:32-10:42a ET- Maria Menounos- The actress, journalist, TV host knows you don’t have to be a seasoned chef to whip up delicious home cooked meals. She has some great tasting tips and ideas for us.



10:46-10:58a ET- Luke Zamperini- The son of Luis Zamperini discusses the movie, Unbroken, Path to Redemption now showing nationwide.



11:06-11:29a ET-Dr Ramona Probasco- As we approach Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a survivor of domestic violence who is also a certified counselor on the topic, shares that domestic abuse does not have to be the end of the story.



11:32-11:42a ET-Lew Uhler- Obama’s return to politics confirms his economic illiteracy explains the founder and president of National Tax Limitation Committee.



11:46-11:58a ET ET-Katherine Marsh- Nowhere Boy is the award winning author’s latest book. It is a "captivating book" that focuses on the "discourse around the refugee crisis in Belgium."







