9:06-9:28a ET - John Whitehead - Suspending the Constitution: In America Today, the Government Does Whatever It Wants, says constitutional attorney and president of The Rutherford Institute and author of Battlefield America: The War on the American People. “



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Feinstein plays last minute card to obstruct, derail and delay Kavanaugh confirmation, hoping Dems can win the senate in the mid-terms. President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:32-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Dems Throw Hail Mary to Upend Kavanaugh, says the New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor



10:06-10:29a ET - Sidney Powell - Former Federal DOJ attorney; current super lawyer and Federal Appeals attorney, author of Licensed to Lie cannot defend the corrupt DOJ.



10:32-10:32a ET - Sharon Miller - Women Business Owners More Confident about Revenue Prospects Compared to Last Year according to Head of Small Business, Bank of America



10:32-10:58a ET - Curtis Houck - NBC Boosts Shady Feinstein Letter Targeting Kavanaugh for Investigation reports the Managing editor of Newsbusters



11:06-11:29a ET - Julio Rivera - Trump Didn't Fail Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico Failed Puerto Rico, says, small business consultant, political activist, writer and Editorial Director for Reactionary Times, and whose family is from Puerto Rico



11:32-11:58a - James Garlow - ‘This Precarious Moment’ by Dr. James Garlow and David Barton Offers 6 Urgent Steps to Save Our Country from Moral Crisis



