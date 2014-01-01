« previous next »
Liberal Narrative On Kavanaugh and Pres Trump's Declassification of FISA Documen

Liberal Narrative On Kavanaugh and Pres Trump’s Declassification of FISA Documen
Today at 10:06:13 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN Political Reporter talks the liberal narrative on Kavanaugh and the bombshell accusation, and news that President Trump has ordered the DOJ to declassify the FISA documents.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - “America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance discusses how to get the “best deal” on your next car, a better loan and trade war with China.

9:32-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.

10:06-10:29a ET - Justin Danof - General Counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, as well as Director of the Center's Free Enterprise Project discusses anti-conservative bias of the respective Facebook, Google and Twitter platforms

10:32-10:58a ET - Samuel Rodriguez - Shake Free: How to Deal with the Storms, Shipwrecks, and Snakes in Your Life.  The president of the NHCLC, an international organization with more than 40,000 US-based evangelical churches discusses his latest book.

11:06-11:15a ET - Peter Murphy - Vice President at the Invest in Education Coalition, which promotes school choice and improving K-12 education talks about the campaign to promote the USA Workforce Tax Credit Act. 

11:19-11:29a - Danny Lipford - veteran remodeling contractor, TV personality and Today’s Homeowner hosts have tips to get our homes ready for winter.

11:32-11:58a ET - Neal Bascomb - THE ESCAPE ARTISTS: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War.  The New York Times best-selling author talks about his new book.



