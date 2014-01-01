3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.comreviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from The Feinstein Anonymous letter re: Kavanaugh, Woodward new book, Fear, Trump in the White House, Hurricane Florence FEMA Response and Puerto Rico controversy.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Michael Busler - Obama re-emerges to remind voters why they elected Trump. The public policy analyst, economics expert and a professor of finance at Stockton University in New Jersey reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - The founder of History Speaks and author of Rise and Decline, about to publish the first two of five short books that show America’s leaders why and how to deal with the likes of Ayatollah Khamenei, Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin – likely adamant aggressors.



10:32-10:42a - Dr Ellen Marmur - New Survey Shows Nearly Two out of Three Women Believe Their Hands Make Them Look Older than Their Age. Leading dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Unbroken, Path to Redemption and Moses, a Fathom event.



11:06-11:29a ET - Kendall Coffey - Former US Attorney discusses Kavanaugh senate vote, latest Mueller investigation reveals and more texts.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dave Chase - Senate Agrees on Opioid Crisis Response Act. Author of The Opioid Crisis Wake-up Call and co-founder of Health Rosetta, a non-profit which accelerates adoption of simple, practical, non-partisan fixes to our healthcare system talks



11:46-11:58a ET - Luke Zamperini - The son of Luis Zamperini discusses Unbroken, Path to Redemption showing nationwide.





