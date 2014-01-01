3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - Former Deputy Director of the US Department of Commerce comment on U.S. Economic Growth and enthusiasm for small business growth and opportunities.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - The senior editor at The Stream reports, Sorry Dems, Papadopoulos doesn’t prove Russian collusion



9:46-9:58a ET - Dave Arnold & Phil Lollar - Executive producer and director of Focus on the Family’s Adventures in Odyssey asks, Are your kids spending too much time on their media? Study says, too much screen time isn’t good for kids, leading to higher obesity rates, sleep disturbance and risky behaviors.



10:06-10:29a - Ann Coulter - In Resistance Is Futile, she skewers the various elements of "The Resistance"--the *****-hat brigade, the Russia-collusion witch hunters, the media alarmists, the campus hysterics, and more.



10:32-10:42a ET - Don Logan & Bill Krouse - How Do Truck Drivers Deliver the Economy and Improve Lives in YOUR State? Share the Road Professional Truck Drivers discuss.



10:46-10:58a ET - Luke Zamperini - The son of Luis Zamperini discusses Unbroken, Path to Redemption showing nationwide today.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bill Salus - The bestselling author and prophecy expert discusses his new book, The NEXT PROPHECIES that will happen soon after The NOW PROPHECIES and the stage is presently being set for their fulfillment!



11:32-11:42a ET - Kimberly Gauthier - The raw feeding of your pets, Some Warn Against It, Others Swear By It. The author and blogger, who has two books and a blog dedicated to the subject of raw feeding shares.



11:46-11:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



