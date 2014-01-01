3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Kevin Ring - The author of Scalia's Court: A Legacy of Landmark Opinions and Dissents discusses the Kavanaugh hearings and confirmation.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a - John Ortberg - In Eternity Is Now in Session, bestselling author dispels the myth that eternal life is something way out in outer space that we can only hope to experience after we die.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dawn Jackson-Blatner - Author & registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner discusses special Campaign to Educate Families on the Importance of Spending Time Together, Eating Healthy & Nutritious Foods



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, the Nun, plus coming attractions.



11:00-11:15a ET - Peter Murphy - Vice President at the Invest in Education Coalition, which promotes school choice and improving K-12 education explains that Tax Incentives Needed to Close Workplace Skills Gap



11:19-11:29a ET - Phuong Tran - Author of Competing with Giants, is deputy CEO of the THP Beverage Group, a leading beverage company in Vietnam that was founded by her father.



11:32-11:58a ET - Samuel Rodriquez - Shake Free: How to Deal with the Storms, Shipwrecks, and Snakes in Your Life. The president of the NHCLC, an international organization with more than 40,000 US-based evangelical churches discusses his latest book.

