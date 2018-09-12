3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Kendall Coffey - Former US Attorney discusses Kavanaugh senate vote, latest Mueller investigation reveals and more texts.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Former President Obama hitting the campaign trail for the mid-terms. President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - What’s Going On With The Dems? And CBS Moonves Is Out, says the New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor



10:06-10:29a ET - Pastor Robert Jeffress - Choosing the Extraordinary Life: God’s Seven Secrets for Success and Significance. The new book from the senior pastor of the 13,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, a Fox News contributor, and a member of the executive committee of the White House Faith Initiative.



10:32-10:42a ET - Mandy Hale - Helping Kidney Dialysis Patients Prepare for Hurricane Florence. The Vice President of Nursing at DaVita Kidney Care shares the best advice.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - Robert Spencer - Three Presidents Since 2001, Bush, Obama & Trump, Who Is The Real Terrorist Warrior? The Director Of Jihad Watch, and Author Of the new book, The History of Jihad speaks.



11:32-11:58a ET - Greg Kozera - If The U.S. Bans Drilling, will Russia Control Natural Gas? The engineer and an environmentalist with more than 35 years of experience in the natural gas and oil industry discusses.





