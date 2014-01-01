3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN Political Reporter talks mid-term elections, NYT Anonymous Op Ed and Bob Woodward book.



9:32-9:58a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker remembers 9-11, 17 Years Later.



10:06-10:29a ET - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch and creator of The American Minute feature discusses Anniversary of 9-11, A Look Through History.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lt Gen Mike Linnington & John Fernandez - CEO of Wounded Warrior Project and a Purple Heart recipient discuss, transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities.



10:46-10:58a ET - David AR White - The actor/producer discusses, God’s Not Dead, A Light In Darkness now on Blue Ray DVD.



11:06-11:29a ET - Will Merrill - Retired US Army colonel discusses, his book, “9/11 Ordinary People: Extraordinary Heroes- NYC- The First Battle in the War against Terror!”



11:32-11:58a ET - Kim Chadwell - A teacher of God’s Word, prayer and listening to God talks about her new book, Dripping in Grace, a true story of pain, neglect, abuse, and hardship, and finding the path to freedom.



