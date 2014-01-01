3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from The NYT Anonymous Op Ed, Is There A legal basis for an investigation, and Kavanaugh Hearings.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - The Cajun Crusher cites President Trump’s Top Ten To Do List. Our discussion will be simulcast on both our shows.



9:46-9:58a ET - David Cordani/Cedric King - Just Released, The Courage To Go Forward, Inspirational Stories Of The Human Spirit Show The Tremendous Impact And Power Of Micro Communities – Small Groups Of People Helping Each Other Overcome Obstacles And Achieve The Unimaginable



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul Kengor - 6 Times Foreign Powers Meddled in Our Elections but liberals could have cared less until 2016 says professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College



10:32-10:42a ET - Eric Fuller - With record low unemployment, the US trucking industry is facing a critical shortage of drivers. This scarcity has created a capacity crunch for freight companies, says President and CEO, U.S. Xpress



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews God Bless The Broken Road.



11:06-11:29a ET - Kay Wyma - Not the Boss of Us, talks to readers about replacing heavy stress, pressures and expectations with truth. Real conversations for real families facing the crazy.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Jeff Brodsky - The Least of These: One Man’s Remarkable Journey in the Fight against Child Trafficking. New book details why the author and humanitarian has been going barefoot for over eight years





