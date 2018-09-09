Gene and Randall present a return appearance by UFO researcher and Biblical scholar David Halperin. His perspective on UFOs is that like religion, they are a human phenomenon. They have nothing to do with space travel or life on other planets. They’re about us–our hopes, our longings, our terrors. Particularly the greatest terror of all: the end of our existence. Are they alien visitors? Yes; but not in the sense of coming from outer space. Inside our own minds, our own souls, there’s enough alienness to fill a universe. Some of it is emerging … With messages for us? Perhaps. We just need to learn to decode them. From 1976 through 2000, David taught Jewish history in the Religious Studies Department at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.