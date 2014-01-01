3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Caputo - Former Trump campaign communications advisor reports that a former Trump aide knows who wrote the “anonymous op-ed” and says she should be fired.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Alveda King - Wow, What a Week: Prison Reform, Abortion, Fake News, and Prayer at the White House. Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life talks.



9:46-9:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Catholic Charities of Buffalo will be ending its foster care and adoption program because a New York state law would force it to place kids with LGBT parents



10:06-10:29a ET - Pat Caddell - Democratic strategist and consultant discusses Primary Updates-What are they indicating and what aren’t? And will the Trump Factor buck the “mid-term” traditions?



10:32-10:42a ET - Tucker Perkins - School Bus Safety for Back-to-School with the President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council



10:46-10:58a ET - Tom Harris - 'Global Warming' Advocates Pressure Media to Silence Skeptics: Agree of be Shut Down they say. This according to the Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Everett Piper - Best-selling author and President of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and top leader in American social and political issues talks about his latest best seller, Not A Day Care.



11:32-11:58a ET - Tom Creal - Black Money & how Muslim terrorists are persecuting Christians in the Mid East. Former U.N. Panel Expert & Lead Expert for Task Force 2010 in Afghanistan reports.



