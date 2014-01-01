3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Dan Perkins - 10 Reasons the Democrats Will Not Take Control of the House, according to the National Security & Foreign Policy Analyst and author



9:32-9:42a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Liz Peek - Columnist for FoxNews.com and Contributor to The Hill discusses Democratic anger boils over At Kavanaugh hearing, and viral anonymous NY Times Opinion Piece.



10:32-10:42a ET - Amy Hennessey - There is a strong connection between academic performance and a student’s health according to Senior Advisor for the Consortium for Medicaid and Children’s Health Operations Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, Crazy Rich Asians, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Elisa Morgan - Named by Christianity Today as one of the top fifty women influencing today’s church, discusses her new book, The Prayer Coin: Daring to Pray with Honest Abandon



11:32-11:58a ET - Cory Taylor - Author and prime time Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker returns to discuss his book, How Hitler Was Made.