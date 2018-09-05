3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman and businessman reviews the upcoming mid-term elections, Kavanaugh hearings, Trump economy and Mueller probe.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Senate Democrats Continue Attempts to Stall Kavanaugh Hearings. President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Antitrust Law Should Be Used to Break Up Big Tech Monopolies says the New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor



10:06-10:29a ET - Bonner Cohen - Trump issues rollback of Obama's biggest climate rule. Sr fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research, concentrates on energy, natural resources and international relations



10:32-10:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Sr editor at The Stream reviews Day One of the Kavanaugh hearings.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - Gregg Jackson - 40 Rules Every Sales Pro Needs To Know is the latest from the best-selling author.



11:32-11:58a ET - Steven Johnson - FARSIGHTED: How We Make the Decisions That Matter the Most. He’s the author of many bestsellers, including The Invention of Air, The Ghost Map, and Everything Bad Is Good for You.



