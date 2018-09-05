« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kavanaugh Hearings Underway, Mid-Term Analysis, & Big Tech Monopolies  (Read 23 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • Karma: +1/-2
Kavanaugh Hearings Underway, Mid-Term Analysis, & Big Tech Monopolies
« on: September 05, 2018, 09:38:00 AM »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman and businessman reviews the upcoming mid-term elections, Kavanaugh hearings, Trump economy and Mueller probe.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Senate Democrats Continue Attempts to Stall Kavanaugh Hearings. President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.

9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Antitrust Law Should Be Used to Break Up Big Tech Monopolies says the New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor

10:06-10:29a ET - Bonner Cohen - Trump issues rollback of Obama's biggest climate rule.  Sr fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research, concentrates on energy, natural resources and international relations

10:32-10:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Sr editor at The Stream reviews Day One of the Kavanaugh hearings.

10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.”  National radio/TV personality has the latest.

11:06-11:29a ET - Gregg Jackson - 40 Rules Every Sales Pro Needs To  Know is the latest from the best-selling author.

11:32-11:58a ET - Steven Johnson - FARSIGHTED: How We Make the Decisions That Matter the Most.  He’s the author of many bestsellers, including The Invention of Air, The Ghost Map, and Everything Bad Is Good for You.



Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast