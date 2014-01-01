3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN Political Commentator talks Kavanaugh Confirmation hearings, The Wall, Illegal Immigration and Mid-Term Elections.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Alveda King - Wow, What a Week: Prison Reform, Abortion, Fake News, and Prayer at the White House. Evangelist, Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Guandolo - President and Founder of Understanding The Threat discusses Putting Freedom Back on the Offensive Where it Belongs.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - GDP adjusted to 4.2% and survey of companies indicate workers can expect a raise in 2019. So says, the nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend and budgetary issues.



10:46-10:58a ET - Rob Maaddi - Story of How Brotherhood and Faith in Christ Led the Philadelphia Eagles’ To Super Bowl Victory in New Book BIRDS OF PRAY.



11:06-11:58a ET - Bill Doino - The Roots Of The Church doctrinal & Homosexual Abuse Scandal-Can Communism Be Blamed? The widely published author explains.



11:32-11:42a ET - Reed Peterson - Tech will Change Entertainment, Travel & Almost Every Aspect of Life explains the Head of Mobile World Congress Americas



11:46-11:58a ET - Brad Dacus - In a surprising move, a California legislator announced that he is dropping his efforts to have certain types of LGBT-related counseling declared “fraudulent” and “deceptive.” Pacific Justice Institute’s founder/President reports.



