On the evening of October 11, 1973, co-workers 42-year-old Charles Hickson and 19-year-old Calvin Parker told the Jackson County, Mississippi Sheriff’s office they were fishing off a pier on the west bank of the Pascagoula River in Mississippi when they heard a whirring/whizzing sound, and saw two flashing blue lights and an oval shaped object 30–40 feet across and 8–10 feet high. Parker and Hickson claimed that they were “conscious but paralyzed” while three “creatures” took them aboard the object and subjected them to an examination before releasing them. Gene and Randall present Calvin Parker to discuss this experience and another, 20 years later, as told in his book, “Pascagoula — The Closest Encounter: My Story.”