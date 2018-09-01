Please
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
World Crisis Radio
»
If you're such a fan of "approval ratings," Webster...
Author
Topic: If you're such a fan of "approval ratings," Webster... (Read 21 times)
SingleTax
Full Member
Posts: 104
Karma: +8/-54
If you're such a fan of "approval ratings," Webster...
«
on:
September 01, 2018, 08:50:45 PM »
...then why do you never compare the approval ratings of Congressional Democrats to those of Trump?
--
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/congressional_democrats_job_approval-6194.html
--
http://www.pollingreport.com/cong_dem.htm
Partisan bias, perhaps?
Trump Derangement Syndrome?
A combination of both?
Or are you too much of an intellectual coward to answer such questions?
«
Last Edit: September 01, 2018, 08:54:16 PM by SingleTax
»
