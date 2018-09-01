« previous next »
If you're such a fan of "approval ratings," Webster...

SingleTax

If you're such a fan of "approval ratings," Webster...
September 01, 2018, 08:50:45 PM
...then why do you never compare the approval ratings of Congressional Democrats to those of Trump?

-- https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/congressional_democrats_job_approval-6194.html

-- http://www.pollingreport.com/cong_dem.htm

Partisan bias, perhaps?

Trump Derangement Syndrome?

A combination of both?

Or are you too much of an intellectual coward to answer such questions?
« Last Edit: September 01, 2018, 08:54:16 PM by SingleTax »


