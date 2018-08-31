3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Stonestreet - I’ve got some good news and some bad news. Good news? Half of Americans are Bible users. Bad news? It doesn’t seem to matter. President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host reports



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - Sr editor at The Stream asks, When will Mueller's witch-hunt end? Plus The Firing of Peter Strzok.



9:46-9:58a ET - Harold Cronk - Director of GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD tells the uplifting story of a young widowed mother who, in the wake of losing her husband finds the strength and courage to love in her faith.



10:06-10:29a ET - Ann Coulter - In Resistance Is Futile, she skewers the various elements of "The Resistance"--the *****-hat brigade, the Russia-collusion witch hunters, the media alarmists, the campus hysterics, and more.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - “America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance discusses the record setting Trump economy and NAFTA 2.0



10:46-10:58a ET - Travis Smith - Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Concordia University and author talks about his new book, Superhero Ethics



11:06-11:58a ET - Dr Scott Kolbaba - Physicians' Untold Stories: Miraculous experiences doctors are hesitant to share with their patients, or ANYONE!





