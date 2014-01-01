3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - National Director of The Remembrance Project discusses illegal charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts



9:32-9:58a ET - Skip Desjardin - September 1918 War, Plague, and The World Series, The 100th Anniversary of the Most Haunting Month in US History as told by thirty-year veteran of the media and executive at Google.



10:06-10:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Nationally recognized legal commentator, and adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research discusses the left's polls which show Americans support for socialism is rising.



10:32-10:42a ET - Danesh Alam - Is Fear of Withdrawal Adding to the Opioid Crisis? Learn the Latest Statistics and How the Medical Community is Working to Address Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, Crazy Rich Asians, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ray Bentley - In his new book, ON THE MOUNTAIN OF THE LORD, Best-selling novelist and Holy Land history expert team up to take readers on an adventure to rediscover the truth about God and ancient prophecies of the Bible.



11:32-11:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



