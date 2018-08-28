3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - With NAFTA 2.0, Trump Defies Critics, Notches Another Win for U.S. Workers. The entrepreneur, business executive, and former Trump administration official explains



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - House Minority Leader Pelosi now wants Americans to believe Democrats are serious about cleaning up corruption in Washington. President and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor reports, Probe by the Special Counsel Continues to Broaden in Scope



10:06-10:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Nationally recognized legal commentator, and adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research discusses the left's polls which show Americans support for socialism is rising.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Brian Babka - Sports Medicine doctor says, Get Your Head In The Game When It Comes To Back To School Sports Safety



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - Gregory May - Will tariffs help pay down the debt? Corporate tax lawyer in Washington, DC and New York for thirty years and author of Jefferson’s Treasure: How Albert Gallatin Saved the New Nation from Debt.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lisa Bradley - In the spirit of Rosie the Riveter – women across America who work directly from their homes via a "deconstructed assembly line" to piece together beautiful leather handbags, accessories, wallets, backpacks, and more all in the USA.



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Moore - The left’s latest idea to end poverty is to give every American a guaranteed family income. Mr. Trump wants to give everyone a job, explains the senior economic contributor for FreedomWorks.