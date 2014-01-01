3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Will Ford/Matt Lockett - Theirs is a true story of what reconciliation in American can look like and how we can choose to build a legacy of healing. A descendant of slaves and a descendant of slave owners befriended each other on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.



9:32-9:42a ET - Tim Winter - President of Parents Television Council Calls Allowing Minors to See R-rated Film Eighth Grade, a "Publicity Stunt"



9:46-9:58a ET - Rob Maaddi - Story of How Brotherhood and Faith in Christ Led the Philadelphia Eagles’ To Super Bowl Victory in New Book BIRDS OF PRAY.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Stonestreet - I’ve got some good news and some bad news. Good news? Half of Americans are Bible users. Bad news? It doesn’t seem to matter. President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host reports



10:32-10:42a ET - Sophie Keller - How Technology Can Help Americans Achieve The Dream Of Homeownership While Balancing Life’s Priorities.

The Productivity And Happiness Expert explains



10:46-10:58a ET - Harold Kronk - Award- winning director, screenwriter, and film producer talks about his new movie, GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD tells the uplifting story of a young widowed mother who, in the wake of losing her husband finds the strength and courage to love in her faith.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ann Coulter - In Resistance Is Futile, she skewers the various elements of "The Resistance"--the *****-hat brigade, the Russia-collusion witch hunters, the media alarmists, the campus hysterics, and more.



11:32-11:58a ET - Doug Hershey - Israel Rising Ancient Prophecy/Modern Lens shows that "Biblical prophecies are coming to pass in the land of Israel right now in literal and tangible ways!" The author, conference speaker, and founder of Ezra Adventures explains.

