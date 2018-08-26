« previous next »
The Paracast — August 26, 2018

The Paracast — August 26, 2018
August 25, 2018, 11:51:28 PM
Gene and cohost J. Randall Murphy introduce vampire expert Douglas Robinson. Douglas is a critically acclaimed author who penned the “Silently Series” which currently consists of three books about real vampire lifestyles in a dramatic-fiction style. Robinson is also an educator who helps inspiring authors pursue their writing aspirations to a finished product. He’s the founder and CEO of Silently Publishing. During this interview, Robinson will explain why he believes that the vampires he writes about represent a genuine subculture or secret society that truly exists.


