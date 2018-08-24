3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The summer of 1969 was the "Summer of Love," and Jeremiah Thomas is a teenager who is losing his life makes a wish for lives of the unborn. Award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker shares



9:32-9:42a ET - Curtis Houck - Managing editor of Newsbusters discusses the MSM’s casual response to another murder by an illegal alien.



9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Batura - Who will teach our boys to be men? The vice president of communication at Focus on the Family asks the question.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Damon Friedman - He’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, on active duty in special ops, and has a ministry to veterans with PTSD, as well as a movie being screened around the country on Sept. 11.



10:32-10:42a ET - Michael W. Smith - Multi-Platinum artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor talks about the new movie Beautifully Broken opening nationwide, August 24th



10:46-10:58a ET - Rob Maaddi - Story of How Brotherhood and Faith in Christ Led the Philadelphia Eagles’ To Super Bowl Victory in New Book BIRDS OF PRAY.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Ronnie Floyd - Senior Pastor of Cross Church in Arkansas and President of the National Day of Prayer talks about his new book, ‘Living Fit: Make Your Life Count by Pursuing a Healthy You’



11:32-11:58a ET - Plumb - Join us as we talk about her latest CD Beautifully Broken and her new book, Fight for Her Even If You Have To Fight Her.





