9:06-9:28a ET - Pat Caddell - Democratic strategist and consultant discusses Primary Updates-What are they indicating and what aren’t? And will the Trump Factor buck the “mid-term” traditions?



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots asks, Why Democrats did a complete 180 flip on Illegal Immigration and Border Security?



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Anti-Trump Media Attempt to Tamper with the Manafort Jury. New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor has details.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Herb London - President of the London Center

for Policy Research and the author of the new book, Leading From Behind talks latest Rasmussen poll, Leveling Trade policy, North Korea & Iran



10:32-10:42a ET - Katie Miller - Corporate Communications Manager of Sight & Sound Theatres announces the epic musical drama MOSES is headed to theaters nationwide September 13 and 15 through Fathom Events



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - She has her finger on the pulse of what’s being discussed around “The Water Cooler.” National radio/TV personality has the latest.



11:06-11:29a ET - Robert Spencer - Director Of Jihad Watch, and Author Of the new book, The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS reports, Bin Laden family says Osama's youngest son to 'avenge' father



11:32-11:42a ET - Katie Yoder - Poll Reveals Women Reject Abortion, Feminism, and the Media. Associate Culture Editor for Newsbusters reports.



11:46-11:58a ET - Dr Louis Hyman - Cornell professor traces the history of the gig economy: how work, business, and the American dream became temporary.

