9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Daugherty - Twitter finally admits they lean left. No surprise here. Big Tech, Cyber Analyst discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Omar Qudrat - Former Political Adviser to the NATO Ambassador, and former Department of Defense counter-terrorism prosecutor involved with the USS Cole attack discusses why it may or may not be a good idea for Trump to meet with Mullahs without preconditions.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from latest Brennan Trump Tweet, Mueller Update and Manafort Trial.



10:32-10:42a ET - Danny Lipford - Remodeling your bathroom can breathe new life into your home! Getting a great start to the day in your dream bathroom is easy and doesn’t need to break your wallet, saysToday’s Homeowner host.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - One of Focus on the Family’s primary movie reviewers checks out Crazy Rich Asians and Alpha.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lowell Ponte - Democratic Party’s bosses are having their media comrades attempt a new party line. The author and former think tank futurist reports.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Tax cuts and deregulation continue to “rev up” the Trump economy projections. So says, the nationally recognized expert on tax limitation, tax & spend and budgetary issues.



11:46-11:58a ET - Eleanor Nicholson - A Bloody Habit eloquently and uniquely explores the battle between good and evil in her inaugural novel, which pits vampire against priest, and lay person versus the undead!



