9:06-9:28a ET- Gregory May- Will tariffs help pay down the debt?

Corporate tax lawyer in Washington, DC and New York for thirty years and author of Jefferson’s Treasure: How Albert Gallatin Saved the New Nation from Debt.



9:32-9:42a ET-Michael W. Smith- Multi-Platinum artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor talks about the new movie Beautifully Broken opening nationwide, August 24th



9:46-9:58a ET-Steve Moore- The left’s latest idea to end poverty is to give every American a guaranteed family income. Mr. Trump wants to give everyone a job, explains the senior economic contributor for FreedomWorks.



10:06-10:29a ET-Dr Warren Farrell- The best selling author and former NOW board member is back to add detail to our previous conversartion about the Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It



10:32-10:42a ET ET-Ryan Reed/Conner Daily- A Nascar® Driver And Racecar Driver Team Up For Road America Race And New Nascar Youtube Series



10:46-10:58a ET-Anthony Evans- Unexpected Places is the personal story of the gospel singer, son of well-known pastor Tony Evans. In this intimate and moving memoir, he shares details of his struggles with depression and doubt, and encourages readers with the unique story of his search for purpose and identity.



11:06-11:29a ET-Matthew Hennessey– Wall Street Journal Associate Editor and author of ZERO HOUR FOR GEN X: How the Last Adult Generation Can Save America from Millennials



11:32-11:42a ET-Marilinda Garcia- Sr. Federal Affairs Liaison, Government Affairs for the LIBRE initiative addresses, China’s announcement of 25% tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods



11:46-11:58a ET-Matthew Soerens-Welcoming the Stranger: Justice, Compassion & Truth in the Immigration Debate by World Relief's U.S. Director of Church Mobilization.





