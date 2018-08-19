Gene and weekly cohost J. Randall Murphy present Nigel Watson, who has researched and investigated historical and contemporary reports of UFO sightings since the 1970s. He is the author of such books as "Portraits of Alien Encounters" (VALIS, 1990), "Phantom Aerial Flaps and Waves" (VALIS, 1990), "Supernatural Spielberg" (with Darren Slade, VALIS, 1992), editor/writer of "The Scareship Mystery: A Survey of Phantom Airship Scares, 1909-1918" (DOMRA, 2000) "The UFO Investigations Manual" (Haynes, 2013), and "UFOs of the First World War" (The History Press, 2015). He has also written for numerous books, publications and websites, including Magonia, Paranormal Magazine, Fortean Times, Wired, Flipside, How It Works, All About Space, Fate, Strange Magazine, Beyond, History Today, Aquila, Alien Worlds, UniLad, The Unexplained, Flying Saucer Review, UFO Magazine India and UFO Magazine (USA).