President Trump’s Winning Ways, Increasing Consumer Debt, & Pratt Again Says He Loves God and So Should You.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - The CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses the economy and run of Trump wins on behalf of WTP.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - U.S. consumers are still binging on debt... Total consumer debt now sits at $3.91 trillion... nearly 50% higher than the previous credit-cycle says America’s Money Answers Man.



9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Asay - Chris Pratt of Jurassic World and Park & Rec said at the Teen Choice Awards that he loves God, and challenged others to as well.



10:06-10:29a ET - Ray Bentley - In his new book, ON THE MOUNTAIN OF THE LORD, Best-selling novelist and Holy Land history expert team up to take readers on an adventure to rediscover the truth about God and ancient prophecies of the Bible.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jennifer Ryan Crozier/Mimi Corcoran - U.S. Teachers Over-Extended; Find Out How Technology Is Helping Educators Make More Time For Students. The President of IBM Foundation and Educator share.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Alveda King - Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life remembers Aretha Franklin, Oh, Omarosa, as she says and President Trump’s prison reform agenda



11:06-11:29a ET - Bob Fabey - Not My Jesus: Embracing Our Sacred Role in a Changing World. A humorous, yet poignant, look at faith, culture, and life. The Anglican priest with over 20 years of ministry experience discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Doug Hershey - Israel Rising Ancient Prophecy/Modern Lens shows that "Biblical prophecies are coming to pass in the land of Israel right now in literal and tangible ways!" The author, conference speaker, and founder of Ezra Adventures explains.



