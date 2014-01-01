3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Columnist for FoxNews.com and Contributor to The Hill discusses latest on Mueller revelations from Brennan to Ohr, Trump economy, trade, Omarosa and Avenatti.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Chris Garcia - Fmr Deputy Director under the US Department Commerce talks Trump Economy, Trade Wars And Tariffs.



10:32-10:42a ET - Tim Winter - President of Parents Television Council Calls Allowing Minors to See R-rated Film Eighth Grade, a "Publicity Stunt"



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - The Movie Guy “Live” from Hollywood, The Movie Capital of the World reports on the No 1 movie at the box office, The Meg, plus coming attractions.



11:06-11:15a ET - Tom Kelly - President and CEO of ID Experts, a Portland, Ore.-based provider data breach and identity protection services explains, Why America Needs To Catch Up On Cryptocurrency And Its Security Risks.



11:19-11:29a ET - Michael W Smith - Multi-Platinum artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor talks about the new movie Beautifully Broken opening nationwide, August 24th



11:32-11:58a ET - Kathryn Casey - Award-winning journalist, the author of eleven true crime books and the critically acclaimed Sarah Armstrong mystery series discusses, Evil Beside Her: The True Story of a Texas Woman's Marriage to a Dangerous Psychopath





